'Stranger Things' creators tease Will Byers fate in final season

'Stranger Things' season 5 trailer hinted at the complex relationship between Will and Vecna

  • By Hania Jamil
Netflix unveiled the groundbreaking trailer for Stranger Things Season 5, which ended with Vecna demanding Will Byers' (Noah Schnapp) help for "one last time".

The chilling trailer showed Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) unleashing fear and chaos in the real world, as Eleven and her friends gear up to fight him in the epic battle.

In the concluding scene of the trailer, Vecna levitates an immobilised Will toward him, a scene that mirrors Season 4's Max (Sadie Sink) encounter with the antagonist, causing fans to start multiple discourses about the final season's theories.

Matt and Ross Duffer, the creators of the sci-fi/horror series, talked about the details of the trailer with Entertainment Weekly.

To understand Vecna's chilling line, Ross said fans need to give season 2, episode 6, titled "The Spy", a throwback, when Will was brought to Hawkins Laboratory for evaluation.

He shared, "Will was really working, in a way, for the Mind Flayer."

Now in the final season, Ross added, "We start to learn more about what happened and what the connection is to all of this and Vecna."

The trailer highlighted Will's significance to the story that started in 2016, when Stranger Things debuted on Netflix.

Matt noted, "Because the story really began with Will and his disappearance, it felt, in order to go full circle, it needed to really end with him in so many ways."

"In the last couple seasons, we hadn't really centred much of the show on Will. So there was so much to explore with him from a character perspective and plot perspective," he said.

Stranger Things first introduced Vecna/Henry Creel/One in season 4, while Will was off in California, but the character returned to Hawkins in the finale.

Moreover, Matt shared that season 5 of Stranger Things will finally answer the much-asked question of why Will was the one who was taken.

The sibling filmmaking duo also shared that the trailer featured a scene from each episode of the fifth season, increasing excitement among fans.

Notably, Stranger Things season 5 will consist of eight episodes, with Netflix releasing the first four (Volume 1) on November 26 and the next three (Volume 2) on December 25, while the two-hour finale will premiere on New Year's Eve.

