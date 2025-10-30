‘Frustrated’ Kendall Jenner makes bold claims about 'lonely' Caitlyn Jenner

Kendall Jenner has given a final verdict on her relationship with “lonely” dad Caitlyn Jenner.
In the new episode of The Kardashians that was released on Thursday, October 30, Kris Jenner invited Caitlyn, 76, to say goodbye to their old home before putting it up for sale.
The momager said, “About an hour ago I called Caitlyn and I said, ‘What are you doing?’ Of course she said, ‘I’m eating dinner and watching Fox News,’” adding, “I said, ‘Of course you are.’”
Even though Kendall, 29, and younger sister Kylie Jenner were glad their parents are on good terms now, the Vogue supermodel got candid about her relationship with Caitlyn.
She said, “I definitely wasn’t expecting my dad to be here just knowing the relationship my mom has with my dad. Not that it is bad, it is just distant. I don’t know if my parents will ever be best friends again but this is definitely a great first step.”
The reality TV star reflected on their complicated relationship, “I have to compartmentalize my relationship with my dad in a way. Because I love her and she is my dad. We have a good relationship but sometimes I get frustrated with her with certain things.”
Kendall concluded the discussion noting she tries to “include” Caitlyn in all family gatherings as her dad can get “lonely” sometimes.
The 76-year old reality TV stra publicly came out as a woman in April 2015.