Kim Kardashian confirms new career move left Kris Jenner terrified

Kim Kardashian has confirmed that her momager Kris Jenner is anxious about her shocking career move.
On Thursday, the SKIMS founder opened up about her hopes to switch career and become a lawyer during an interview.
Kim, who is promoting her latest project, Disney+ series All's Fair, shared, “I’m a nervous wreck, so I’m not going to plan anything. I’ll either be planning to party or planning to get back to work.”
While revealing who is terrified about her results, Kanye West’s ex wife noted, Probably my mom. They know how hard I worked, all the hours I put into this. I think they would just be deeply disappointed in the results if I didn’t pass.”
She continued, “It wouldn’t be for lack of knowledge; it would just be for s*** test-taking skills. That’s what would be more frustrating, I think. If I didn’t know it, you can go back and you can study harder, I know it. I know everything about the law and I’m so confident about that, so we’re just going to have to see.”
Kim previously revealed that “in 10 years” she might leave the reality TV show and become a “trial lawyer.”
Notably, she graduated from her law program on May 21, 2025.