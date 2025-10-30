Entertainment

Kim Kardashian confirms new career move left Kris Jenner terrified

Kim Kardashian dishes details about her unexpected career move, that left her momager Kris Jenner anxious

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Kim Kardashian confirms new career move left Kris Jenner terrified
Kim Kardashian confirms new career move left Kris Jenner terrified

Kim Kardashian has confirmed that her momager Kris Jenner is anxious about her shocking career move.

On Thursday, the SKIMS founder opened up about her hopes to switch career and become a lawyer during an interview.

Kim, who is promoting her latest project, Disney+ series All's Fair, shared, “I’m a nervous wreck, so I’m not going to plan anything. I’ll either be planning to party or planning to get back to work.”

While revealing who is terrified about her results, Kanye West’s ex wife noted, Probably my mom. They know how hard I worked, all the hours I put into this. I think they would just be deeply disappointed in the results if I didn’t pass.”

She continued, “It wouldn’t be for lack of knowledge; it would just be for s*** test-taking skills. That’s what would be more frustrating, I think. If I didn’t know it, you can go back and you can study harder, I know it. I know everything about the law and I’m so confident about that, so we’re just going to have to see.”

Kim previously revealed that “in 10 years” she might leave the reality TV show and become a “trial lawyer.”

Notably, she graduated from her law program on May 21, 2025.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

‘Frustrated’ Kendall Jenner makes bold claims about 'lonely' Caitlyn Jenner

‘Frustrated’ Kendall Jenner makes bold claims about 'lonely' Caitlyn Jenner
Kendall Jenner opens up about her complaited relationship with 'dad' Caitlyn Jenner

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez in romantic dynamics again? Insider reveals truth

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez in romantic dynamics again? Insider reveals truth
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck current dynamics spark concerns in singer's circle

'Stranger Things' season 5 trailer: Vecna brings chaos to real world

'Stranger Things' season 5 trailer: Vecna brings chaos to real world
Netflix has released a fresh trailer for the final season of 'Stranger Things', as Mike and Co. gear up for the final batt;e

Sydney Sweeney gives honest take on ‘Euphoria’ S3: ‘I'm kind of terrified’

Sydney Sweeney gives honest take on ‘Euphoria’ S3: ‘I'm kind of terrified’
Sydney Sweeney admits being ‘terrified’ of ending ‘Euphoria’ filming as she got super 'close' to her co-stars

Sabrina Carpenter arrests 'pretty' 'Girl Meets World' costar Corey Fogelmanis in NYC

Sabrina Carpenter arrests 'pretty' 'Girl Meets World' costar Corey Fogelmanis in NYC
The reunion came two days after Sabrina Carpenter sneaked into the 'I Wish You All the Best' premiere to support Corey Fogelmanis

Billie Eilish admits hit song 'Birds of a Feather' almost got cut from album

Billie Eilish admits hit song 'Birds of a Feather' almost got cut from album
Billie Eilish donates millions at 2025 WSJ Innovator Awards in NYC

NewJeans fails to break free from Ador as Kesha shows support amid legal battle

NewJeans fails to break free from Ador as Kesha shows support amid legal battle
A Seoul court has ordered K-pop girl group, NewJeans, to honour agreement with Ador until 2029

Tom Cruise feeling 'used' after Ana de Armas break up: 'still in shock'

Tom Cruise feeling 'used' after Ana de Armas break up: 'still in shock'
'Broken heart' Tom Cruise finally reacts to Ana de Armas split after whirlwind romance

Why Kim Kardashian thinks the 1969 Apollo 11 mission was fake

Why Kim Kardashian thinks the 1969 Apollo 11 mission was fake
'The Kardashians' star claimed that Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong’s Apollo 11 mission never happened

'Stranger Things', 'Wednesday' & more: 7 Halloween trends TV already predicted

'Stranger Things', 'Wednesday' & more: 7 Halloween trends TV already predicted
Here are 7 times TV shows perfectly predicted (or created) real-life Halloween trends

Sydney Sweeney dazzles in daring glittery gown at 2025 Variety Power of Women

Sydney Sweeney dazzles in daring glittery gown at 2025 Variety Power of Women
The ‘Christy’ starlet, Sydney Sweeney honors Christy Martin in her powerful speech to celebrate the power of women

Halloween 2025: 5 Horror movies locations to visit this spooky season

Halloween 2025: 5 Horror movies locations to visit this spooky season
Here are daunting real-life places where the scariest films were made