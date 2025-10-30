'Stranger Things' season 5 trailer: Vecna brings chaos to real world

Stranger Things' fifth and final season has promised a thriller like never before with its brand new trailer.
On Thursday, October 30, Netflix dropped the trailer for the series Season 5, which showed that the real world is far from safe from Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).
In the trailer, the friend circle refuses to back down, as Mike (Finn Wolfhard) addresses them and declares that they must find Vecna and "we end this once and for all. Together."
The video features Demogorgons ripping the soldiers who placed Hawkins in quarantine, while Max (Sadie Sink) still remains in the coma.
Elsewhere, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Hopper (David Harbour) appear to be on their own campaign within the Upside Down, while Mike watches Joyce (Winona Ryder) overcome with worry about her son Will (Noah Schnapp).
The trailer ends with Vecna commanding Will to help him for "one last time".
Moreover, the final season will have eight episodes, with Netflix releasing the first four (Volume 1) on November 26 and the next three (Volume 2) on December 25.
While the two-hour finale will premiere on New Year's Eve on the streaming platform as well as in over 350 movie theatres on the same night until January 1, 2026.
Watch Stranger Things Season 5 trailer here: