'Scream 7' trailer: Neve Campbell returns to slay Ghostface

Paramount has finally unveiled the chilling trailer for Scream 7, the latest instalment of the horror franchise, which featured Neve Campbell stepping back into her legendary role as Sidney Prescott.
On Thursday, October 30, the trailer showed Sidney trying to find a way to protect her daughter (Isabel May) from the Ghostface killer, who has followed her to a new quiet town where she was keen to build a new life.
Kevin Williamson, who penned the original 1996 movie, is directing a script he co-wrote with Guy Busick.
The story is by James Vanderbilt and Busick, the duo who penned 2023's Scream VI, the New York-set sequel that grossed $166.6 million at the global box office and starred Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera.
Moreover, the Scream 7 cast includes another franchise returnee, Courteney Cox, along with Jasmin Savoy Brown, Anna Camp, Mason Gooding, Joel McHale, Mckenna Grace, Celeste O’Connor, Michelle Randolph, Jimmy Tatro, Asa Germann, Sam Rechner, Ethan Embry, Tim Simons and Mark Consuelos.
Campbell, who was raised to stardom after starring as Sidney in the slasher films from 1996 to 2011, did not appear in the sixth film after rejecting the studio's salary offer but signed on for the seventh instalment in March 2024.
Scream 7 is set to hit theatres on February 27, 2026.
Watch Scream 7 trailer here: