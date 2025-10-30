'Stranger Things’ Season 5 Trailer: Secret message in haunting song revealed

The haunting song in the trailer for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things has sent chills down fans’ spines.
On Thursday, October 30, an epic version of Queen's Who Wants to Live Forever was featured during the trailer final trailer of the hit Netflix TV show.
This chilling single was composed by Brian May and sung on the album version as a duet between himself and Freddie Mercury.
He explained the meaning behind the haunting single in the Greatest Video Hits 2 DVD commentary, “The song was written – I’ve documented this very well, I know – but what happened was we went to see the Highlander rushes with Russell Mulcahy, and that was our first experience in any way with Highlander.”
Brian added, “I was dealing with a lot of tragedies in my life: the death of my father, the death of my marriage, and so forth. I could immediately hear this ‘Who Wants To Live Forever’ in my head, and it was almost complete in the car going home.”
The fifth season of Stranger Things will star Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Joe Keery.
Notably, the final season will consist of eight episodes, split into two volumes: Volume 1 with four episodes will be released on November 26, and Volume 2 with the remaining four episodes will be released on December 25.