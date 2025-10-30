Sydney Sweeney gives honest take on ‘Euphoria’ S3: ‘I'm kind of terrified’

Sydney Sweeney has shared her candid thoughts on the end of HBO teen drama series, Euphoria.
The Anyone But You actress, who plays Cassie Howard in the hit show, has reflected on ending the shoot of Euphoria,
During her appearance at Variety's Power of Women ceremony on Wednesday, Sydney shared, "It's gonna be a really bittersweet moment. I'm kind of terrified for how emotional it's gonna be. It's been such a journey. It's been my entire twenties. They've been my family and friends for so long. I've been forever grateful for all of them."
The White Lotus star added, "I was 20 when I did the pilot, so being able to see a lot of the same people, it feels very comforting."
Sydney also confessed that it was very emotional to return to the Euphoria set after the death of co-star Angus Cloud, who died in 2023 after a drug overdose.
She previously told the media outlet, "It was definitely a very emotional experience to go back to a set and not have him be there with you. He was such a special person, and he was taken way too young."
Notably, the season three of Euphoria is scheduled to be released in the spring of 2026.