Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez in romantic dynamics again? Insider reveals truth

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck current dynamics spark concerns in singer's circle

  • By Riba Shaikh
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are believed to be in a more- than-friends dynamics again.

The former couple - who tied the knot in July, 2022, parted ways in January this year over "irreconcilable differences" are reportedly getting close to each other all over again, leaving JLo's friends concerned about her emotional well-being.

Speaking exclusively to Heat magazine, an inside source claimed, "Jen is infatuated by Ben. It’s like an addiction she has admitted she can’t break."

They went on to share, "As strong as she’s tried to be over the last few months, she can’t seem to cut him off and continues running back into his arms."

"They’ve tried to stay cordial for the sake of the kids, and now things have turned romantic again," the source added.

The tipster further claimed that the Ain't Your Mamma singer has gotten into this bizarre friends with benefits place with The Accountant actor.

According to the insider, Jennifer's inner circle is warning her against getting emotionally involved with Ben again, knowing how heartbroken the actress was after her divorce.

They said, "friends fear it’s only a matter of time before she’s left heartbroken all over again."

This update comes just days after the former couple were seen very supportive of each other at the NYC premiere of their film, Kiss of the Spider Woman.

