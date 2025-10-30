Billie Eilish admits hit song 'Birds of a Feather' almost got cut from album

Billie Eilish has made a major confession about her hit single Birds of a Feather.
The Grammy winner admitted that she almost scrapped hit single from the album as she feared it was "stupid.”
On Wednesday, during a cover story for Wall Street Journal, Billie reflected on the track, "Multiple times I was like, 'We should cut this.' Even when I played the whole album for the label, I was like, 'Guys, this one is kind of stupid.'"
Birds of a Feather turned out to be a huge hit, staying at the top of the Billboard Global 200 chart for three weeks.
It also became Spotify's most-streamed song of 2024 with over 1.7 billion streams and has now been streamed over 3 billion times.
Moreover, Billie also attended WSJ. Magazine's 2025 Innovator Awards at the Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art in New York City on October 30.
The Innovator Awards are held in recognition of “leaders across industries who are changing the game in their fields.”
Billie was honored with the Music Innovator Award at the star-studded event.
The Blue hitmaker was joined by Ben Stiller; who was honoured for Entertainment, Mellody Hobson and George Lucas; who are being honoured for Design, Hailey Bieber for Beauty, Priscilla Chan for Philanthropy in Science, and Spike Lee for Film.