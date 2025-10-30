Entertainment

Billie Eilish admits hit song 'Birds of a Feather' almost got cut from album

Billie Eilish donates millions at 2025 WSJ Innovator Awards in NYC

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Billie Eilish admits hit song Birds of a Feather almost got cut from album
Billie Eilish admits hit song 'Birds of a Feather' almost got cut from album

Billie Eilish has made a major confession about her hit single Birds of a Feather.

The Grammy winner admitted that she almost scrapped hit single from the album as she feared it was "stupid.”

On Wednesday, during a cover story for Wall Street Journal, Billie reflected on the track, "Multiple times I was like, 'We should cut this.' Even when I played the whole album for the label, I was like, 'Guys, this one is kind of stupid.'"

Birds of a Feather turned out to be a huge hit, staying at the top of the Billboard Global 200 chart for three weeks.

It also became Spotify's most-streamed song of 2024 with over 1.7 billion streams and has now been streamed over 3 billion times.

Moreover, Billie also attended WSJ. Magazine's 2025 Innovator Awards at the Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art in New York City on October 30.

The Innovator Awards are held in recognition of “leaders across industries who are changing the game in their fields.”

Billie was honored with the Music Innovator Award at the star-studded event.

The Blue hitmaker was joined by Ben Stiller; who was honoured for Entertainment, Mellody Hobson and George Lucas; who are being honoured for Design, Hailey Bieber for Beauty, Priscilla Chan for Philanthropy in Science, and Spike Lee for Film.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

NewJeans fails to break free from Ador as Kesha shows support amid legal battle

NewJeans fails to break free from Ador as Kesha shows support amid legal battle
A Seoul court has ordered K-pop girl group, NewJeans, to honour agreement with Ador until 2029

Tom Cruise feeling 'used' after Ana de Armas break up: 'still in shock'

Tom Cruise feeling 'used' after Ana de Armas break up: 'still in shock'
'Broken heart' Tom Cruise finally reacts to Ana de Armas split after whirlwind romance

Why Kim Kardashian thinks the 1969 Apollo 11 mission was fake

Why Kim Kardashian thinks the 1969 Apollo 11 mission was fake
'The Kardashians' star claimed that Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong’s Apollo 11 mission never happened

'Stranger Things', 'Wednesday' & more: 7 Halloween trends TV already predicted

'Stranger Things', 'Wednesday' & more: 7 Halloween trends TV already predicted
Here are 7 times TV shows perfectly predicted (or created) real-life Halloween trends

Sydney Sweeney dazzles in daring glittery gown at 2025 Variety Power of Women

Sydney Sweeney dazzles in daring glittery gown at 2025 Variety Power of Women
The ‘Christy’ starlet, Sydney Sweeney honors Christy Martin in her powerful speech to celebrate the power of women

Halloween 2025: 5 Horror movies locations to visit this spooky season

Halloween 2025: 5 Horror movies locations to visit this spooky season
Here are daunting real-life places where the scariest films were made

Billie Eilish delivers powerful message during WSJ Innovator Awards speech

Billie Eilish delivers powerful message during WSJ Innovator Awards speech
The 'Birds of a Feather' singer shared a strong message to billionaires at the 2025 WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards

Selena Gomez makes bombshell revelation about her new song ‘In The Dark’

Selena Gomez makes bombshell revelation about her new song ‘In The Dark’
Selena Gomez released a new song and music video for Nobody Wants This Season 2 on October 23

Justin Bieber ‘focused’ for his first-ever Coachella headlining performance

Justin Bieber ‘focused’ for his first-ever Coachella headlining performance
Justin Bieber will headline alongside pop star Sabrina Carpenter, reggaeton artist Karol G and EDM star Anyma

Billie Eilish joins Hailey Bieber to bring star power to 2025 WSJ Innovator Awards

Billie Eilish joins Hailey Bieber to bring star power to 2025 WSJ Innovator Awards
The ‘Birds of a Feather’ hitmaker poses with Hailey Bieber at the 2025 Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' prison life: New details laid bare mogul’s Halloween plans

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' prison life: New details laid bare mogul’s Halloween plans
The disgraced music mogul is set to spend this year’s night behind bars as he was sentenced to 50 months in prison

Buzz Aldrin emotionally announces death of wife Anca Faur at 66

Buzz Aldrin emotionally announces death of wife Anca Faur at 66
Buzz Aldrin’s wife Anca Faur dies after two years of marriage after suffering a tragic illness