Dean Lewis responds to accusations of inappropriate behaviour with fans  

Famous Australian pop singer Dean Lewis has officially addressed the accusations of women on TikTok for inappropriate behaviour, sharing sexual content and voice messages that made them feel uncomfortable.
Taking to Instagram, the 38-year-old singer stated, "I understand why people are angry and disappointed after learning embarrassing details of intimate, private conversations and relationships I've had with consenting adults over the past decade, but I want to emphasize that none of this is illegal."
"At the same time, I realize I've made an incredible mess, people are genuinely hurt, and I need to make changes," the Be Alright artist added.
One of the women who accused Dean, @lifeaslainey on TikTok, stated she met him in 2019 at the age of 23 and working in the entertainment industry.
They casually saw each other, and claimed that she felt rushed to intimidate. When she told Dean she wasn't comfortable, the Half A Man singer allegedly stated, "Do you want to make me happy?"
Another viral clip footage sees a leaked phone call between Lewis and @amywatsson when the latter was 19, the former complimenting her looks in a seducing way.
The girl further explained in the comments section on her page that they started conversation on Instagram before exchanging Snapchats and phone numbers, stating, "of course it was all consensual but it gets to a point where it gets creepy and annoying!”