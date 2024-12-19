Ariana Grande reveals why she won’t tour in 2025

Ariana Grande has revealed that she won't be hitting the road for a tour in 2025, sharing that acting is currently where her heart lies.
While conversing with Variety on Wednesday, December 17, the Wicked star discussed the possibility of touring in 2025 to promote her album Eternal Sunshine.
“I feel so grateful to the acting, and I think my fans know that music and being on stage will always be a part of my life, but I don’t see it coming anytime soon," Grande said of going on tour ahead of Wicked 2: For Good's release in 2025.
She added, "The next few years, hopefully we’ll be exploring different forms of art, and I think acting is feeling like home right now."
The 7 Rings crooner went on to say, "I am appreciative for [my fans’] understanding. I’m so grateful for the ways in which we’ve grown together over this whole journey with ‘Wicked.’ But music will always be a part of my life."
Grande also quipped, "I’ll perform at my mother’s house."
To note, Ariana Grande portrays Glinda in both Wicked movies, while she released her album Eternal Sunshine on March 8, 2024.