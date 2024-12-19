King Charles kicks off pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham palace after Kate, William snub

King Charles III has arrived at Buckingham Palace for pre-Christmas lunch shortly after Kate Middleton and Prince William pulled out.
The 76-year-old monarch was photographed outside his royal residence with his private secretary Sir Clive Alderton on Thursday afternoon.
This update comes soon after GB reported that Kate and William, who are already in Norfolk skipped the Royal event as they look forward to spending time with the family, as usual in Sandringham over Christmas.
Meanwhile, Charles brother Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, will not be attending the pre-Christmas lunch at the palace as both of them withdrawn from being a part of any festivities of the Royal Family this year.
Andrew's decision to pull himself out of Royal Family's events comes amid reports claiming that the Duke of York had close ties with Yang Tengbo, a Chinese businessman who was recently banned from the UK.