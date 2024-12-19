Taylor Swift wiping ex Joe Alwyn from history? Fans go wild with new theory

On the joyous occasion of her 35th birthday, Taylor Swift shared behind-the-scenes footage from her music videos on YouTube.
However, one brief moment caught the attention of fans and sparked fury among them.
In the BTS video of her song Bejeweled, when the Lover singer was speaking with makeup legend Pat McGrath on the set, her black lock screen was visible for a split second.
However, fans are claiming that her lockscreen initially featured a picture of herself and ex-boyfriend Alwyn as they were still dating at the time this was filmed and now Swift has blurred it out.
The moment quickly went viral on social media, with many speculating that the singer is intentionally trying to erase her Alwyn from her public narrative.
A X user shared a screenshot of the moment and captioned it with a mashup of Swift's own lyrics.
“My beloved ghost and me sitting in a tree but we’d still worship this love,” they wrote tagging the singer.
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn started dating in 2017, and parted ways after six years in April 2023.
Swift then dated 1975 frontman Matty Healy but they soon split in June 2023.
Currently, she is dating NFL star Travis Kelce.