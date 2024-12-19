Health

Belgium to enforce ban on disposable vapes amid growing health concerns

  • by Web Desk
  • December 19, 2024
In a recent turn of events, Belgium is set to ban the sale of disposable vapes in January next year.

As per Reuters, with this, Belgium will become the first European Union country to impose this ban.

The ban on disposable vapes is part of Belgium’s effort to reduce tobacco use.

This action is being taken due to concerns about the increasing use of disposable vapes among children and the environmental harm they may cause.

The government data reveals that most young people in the country start smoking with electronic cigarettes (vapes) instead of traditional tobacco cigarettes.

Belgian health minister Frank Vandenbroucke said in a statement, "Disposable e-cigarettes are designed to attract young people, to appeal to new users who maybe never smoked. E-cigarettes are partly attracting a new generation of smokers.”

In Belgium, it is already against the law to sell vapes to individuals who are under 18 years old.

Although, some people argue that vapes can help individuals quit smoking regular cigarettes, health officials are worried that the appealing design and fruity flavours of vapes attract children.

As per the outlet, Belgium aims its ban on disposable vapes will help reduce environmental harm as discarded vapes contain harmful materials like plastics, chemicals and non-rechargeable batteries, which contribute to pollution.

