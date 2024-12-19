Joe Biden unveils ambitious climate agenda ahead of Donald Trump's presidency

President Joe Biden set new climate goals for the United States on Thursday, December 19, a few days before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.
As per Sky News, this goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 61%-66% from 2005 levels by 2035.
President Biden said, “The 10-year plan should generate "more good-paying jobs, more affordable energy, cleaner air, cleaner water, healthier environments for everyone.”
He added, “I’m proud that my administration is carrying out the boldest climate agenda in American history," he added, citing his Inflation Reduction Act that poured hundreds of billions of dollars into green industries.”
As per the outlet, Trump is likely to reverse many environmental policies that were designed to address climate change.
The Biden administration was eager to push forward with the US climate plan before Donald Trump took office.
Under the Paris climate agreement, every country is required to submit updated and more ambitious climate action plans to the United Nations by February next year.
These plans, called Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), must aim to limit the global temperature increases to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit).
The president-elect has stated he might choose to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement again.