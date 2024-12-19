World

Joe Biden unveils ambitious climate agenda ahead of Donald Trump's presidency

Donald Trump is likely to reverse many environmental policies that were designed to address climate change

  • by Web Desk
  • December 19, 2024
Joe Biden unveils ambitious climate agenda ahead of Donald Trumps presidency
Joe Biden unveils ambitious climate agenda ahead of Donald Trump's presidency

President Joe Biden set new climate goals for the United States on Thursday, December 19, a few days before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

As per Sky News, this goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 61%-66% from 2005 levels by 2035.

President Biden said, “The 10-year plan should generate "more good-paying jobs, more affordable energy, cleaner air, cleaner water, healthier environments for everyone.”

He added, “I’m proud that my administration is carrying out the boldest climate agenda in American history," he added, citing his Inflation Reduction Act that poured hundreds of billions of dollars into green industries.”

As per the outlet, Trump is likely to reverse many environmental policies that were designed to address climate change.

The Biden administration was eager to push forward with the US climate plan before Donald Trump took office.

Under the Paris climate agreement, every country is required to submit updated and more ambitious climate action plans to the United Nations by February next year.

These plans, called Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), must aim to limit the global temperature increases to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit).

The president-elect has stated he might choose to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement again.

Aidan Hutchinson gives fans 'major' update on his Super Bowl comeback

Aidan Hutchinson gives fans 'major' update on his Super Bowl comeback
Joe Biden clarifies his plans for attending Donald Trump’s inauguration

Joe Biden clarifies his plans for attending Donald Trump’s inauguration
Princess Kate's brother Issues heartfelt Christmas appeal

Princess Kate's brother Issues heartfelt Christmas appeal
Ariana Grande dotes over Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus Golden Globe nomination

Ariana Grande dotes over Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus Golden Globe nomination
Joe Biden clarifies his plans for attending Donald Trump’s inauguration
Joe Biden clarifies his plans for attending Donald Trump’s inauguration
Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai reveals most embarrassing moment with him
Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai reveals most embarrassing moment with him
When will the winter solstice hit and bring shortest day of the year?
When will the winter solstice hit and bring shortest day of the year?
Kew gardens announces official naming of 149 new plants, 23 fungi in 2024
Kew gardens announces official naming of 149 new plants, 23 fungi in 2024
'The Simpsons' makes major announcement on its 35th anniversary
'The Simpsons' makes major announcement on its 35th anniversary
Donald Trump rejects bipartisan budget deal after ally Elon Musk criticism
Donald Trump rejects bipartisan budget deal after ally Elon Musk criticism
Amazon workers to observe strike during busy festive season
Amazon workers to observe strike during busy festive season
Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams: Michigan community brings joy to kids in hospital
Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams: Michigan community brings joy to kids in hospital
Indian woman reunites with family after 22 years in Pakistan
Indian woman reunites with family after 22 years in Pakistan
Nelson Neumann asks fans for birthday wishes on 16th birthday
Nelson Neumann asks fans for birthday wishes on 16th birthday
Donald Trump new hair look sparks frenzy: 'Lost his aura'
Donald Trump new hair look sparks frenzy: 'Lost his aura'
Japanese automobile companies Nissan, Honda in talks for merger
Japanese automobile companies Nissan, Honda in talks for merger