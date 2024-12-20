Royal

King Charles' cancer treatment takes unexpected turn in new health update

The British monarch receives rare update on health status after getting diagnosed with cancer earlier this year

  • December 20, 2024


In a new health update, King Charles’ cancer treatment has taken an unexpected turn.

As per an insider from Buckingham Palace, the British monarch’s cancer treatment is set to continue next year

GB news reported that some sources have shared, "His treatment has been moving in a positive direction and as a managed condition the treatment cycle will continue into next year.”

Earlier this year, royal family revealed that his majesty got diagnosed with cancer. A month later Kate Middleton also got diagnosed with cancer.

However, the monarch did not confirm the type of cancer he was being treated for.

Dame Laura Lee, chief executive of the cancer support charity Maggie's, told Sky News, "It's very common for treatment to be ongoing for very long periods of time, as is the treatment that the Princess of Wales went through, which is an intense period of treatment over a year.”

“And then it comes to a point where it's on an end, and she's on that recovery from some of the impacts of her treatment,” she explained.

Charles reportedly want to keep an occupied schedule as he’s optimistic about his health.

