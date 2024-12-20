Grace Keeling hints at wedding plans with girlfriend Ella Rutherford

I’m A Celeb star GK Barry has opened up about her whirlwind romance with girlfriend Ella Rutherford, revealing she knew she had found “the one” after their very first date.
While conversing at Jaime Laing's podcast Great Company on Thursday, GK, whose real name is Grace Keeling, shared that she had previously been in relationships with both men and women, but it took her some time to gather the confidence to ask out her current girlfriend, who is a footballer.
Grace said, “It's funny, because I'd slept with women, but I was like, I don't know if I would date women.”
She added, “And then when I met Ella, I was speaking to her for a bit, and I was like, we get on well. So, I was like, you know what? F**k it. I really like her. I think she's really funny, so I'm just gonna f***ing do it. You only live once.”
The TikTok star revealed, “She came round. And I was like, oh no, we're gonna, we're gonna have to get married, like, straight away.”
She continued, “We got on so well, it was like that, like that 100 per cent I remember going to, I had my PrettyLittleThing shoot the next day, and I skipped into that shoot, and I went, ‘I'm in love with a girl.’”
Reflecting on her feelings. Grace noted, “And it's all I talk about; all I talk about. And everyone was like, ‘Okay, well, this is, you know, are you because you've just met her?’ And I was like, ‘No, you don't understand. I love her. After a day, I love her.’ And they were like, ‘okay’.”
Grace Keeling partner:
GK is currently dating Ella Rutherford, after she came out as WAG.
Ella is a football player who plays as a striker for Ipswich Town