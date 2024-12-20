Sheheryar Munawar's intimate Qawali celebrations set internet ablaze 

Sheheryar Munawar and Maheen Siddiqui’s wedding festivities continue with a fun-filled Qawali night.
Lately some adorable glimpses from the wedding festivities emerged on social media in which the duo were seen exuding immense grace and poise.
In the circulating posts, Maheen was a sight to behold as she effortlessly nailed the stunning blue outfit that comprised of a heavily embroidered blue shirt paired with a matching lehenga.
Whereas, the groom-to-be Sheheryar adorned a gold Kurta set adorned so nicely with a shimmery waistcoat of the same colour, blue shawl and brown shoes.
Another reel therefore showcased the pair exchanging warm embraces with friends and family members while posing for gorgeous photos at home.
Actor Ahad Raza Mir and others from the media fraternity also attended the star-studded Qawali night flaunting their vintage charm.
Prior to this, the lovebirds effortlessly grooved to the beats of the drum and posed for striking photos during the dholki festivities.
For the unversed, in an interview with a digital channel, Sheheryar was asked about his marriage plans, when he confirmed to the host that he is getting married in December.
He said, “My marriage is planned towards the end of December.”