Uncategorized

Sheheryar Munawar's intimate Qawali celebrations set internet ablaze

Wedding bells are ringing for Sheheryar Munawar and the emerging actress Maheen Siddiqui

  • by Web Desk
  • December 20, 2024
Sheheryar Munawars intimate Qawali celebrations set internet ablaze
Sheheryar Munawar's intimate Qawali celebrations set internet ablaze 

Sheheryar Munawar and Maheen Siddiqui’s wedding festivities continue with a fun-filled Qawali night.

Lately some adorable glimpses from the wedding festivities emerged on social media in which the duo were seen exuding immense grace and poise.

In the circulating posts, Maheen was a sight to behold as she effortlessly nailed the stunning blue outfit that comprised of a heavily embroidered blue shirt paired with a matching lehenga.


Whereas, the groom-to-be Sheheryar adorned a gold Kurta set adorned so nicely with a shimmery waistcoat of the same colour, blue shawl and brown shoes.

Another reel therefore showcased the pair exchanging warm embraces with friends and family members while posing for gorgeous photos at home.



Actor Ahad Raza Mir and others from the media fraternity also attended the star-studded Qawali night flaunting their vintage charm.


Prior to this, the lovebirds effortlessly grooved to the beats of the drum and posed for striking photos during the dholki festivities.


For the unversed, in an interview with a digital channel, Sheheryar was asked about his marriage plans, when he confirmed to the host that he is getting married in December.

He said, “My marriage is planned towards the end of December.” 

Scientists uncover SHOCKING reason behind Stonehenge’s creation

Scientists uncover SHOCKING reason behind Stonehenge’s creation
King Charles to mend ties with Prince Harry after cancer update?

King Charles to mend ties with Prince Harry after cancer update?
UK braces for 'disruptive' weather ahead of Christmas festivities

UK braces for 'disruptive' weather ahead of Christmas festivities
Jennifer Lopez’s family provides her ‘constant companion’ after Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez’s family provides her ‘constant companion’ after Ben Affleck split
Jamie Foxx faces shocking birthday dinner incident
Jamie Foxx faces shocking birthday dinner incident
Harry, Meghan make powerful 'Royal Homage' appearance in new message
Harry, Meghan make powerful 'Royal Homage' appearance in new message
Indonesia blocks sales of Apple iPhone 16 due to regulatory issues
Indonesia blocks sales of Apple iPhone 16 due to regulatory issues
Ahad Raza Mir makes grand return to television with exciting new project
Ahad Raza Mir makes grand return to television with exciting new project
Barbara Palvin flaunts supermodel legs in daring dress for birthday bash
Barbara Palvin flaunts supermodel legs in daring dress for birthday bash
Gary Hall Sr. SLAMS Paris pool depth: ‘adversely affects swimmers’
Gary Hall Sr. SLAMS Paris pool depth: ‘adversely affects swimmers’
Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar refuses to cast Saba Qamar for THIS reason
Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar refuses to cast Saba Qamar for THIS reason
Andy Cohen spills beans on question he ‘regrets’ asking Oprah Winfrey at ‘WWHL’
Andy Cohen spills beans on question he ‘regrets’ asking Oprah Winfrey at ‘WWHL’
Kenya Moore breaks silence on ‘RHOA’ suspension and alleged photo scandal
Kenya Moore breaks silence on ‘RHOA’ suspension and alleged photo scandal
Daniel Radcliffe shares secret of landing his first broadway gig
Daniel Radcliffe shares secret of landing his first broadway gig
Vin Diesel shares never seen before picture from ‘Fast X’ set
Vin Diesel shares never seen before picture from ‘Fast X’ set
Martin Lawrence sets record straight on health amid ‘Bad Boys 4’ viral clip
Martin Lawrence sets record straight on health amid ‘Bad Boys 4’ viral clip