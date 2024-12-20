Oprah Winfrey receives 'favourite gift' from Meghan Markle

Oprah Winfrey recently shared that Meghan Markle sent her a £54 Tatcha Hinoki skincare set, describing it as one of her favourite gifts.
In a video, Winfrey, who famously interviewed Meghan and Harry in 2021, said, “I love it because it was sent to me by a neighbor friend, Meghan Markle.”
Winfrey and Meghan have been connected since 2018, with the TV host attending the Sussexes' Windsor wedding that year.
Their friendship gained significant attention after Meghan’s bombshell interview with Winfrey in 2021, where the Duchess spoke candidly about her experiences in the Royal Family.
The interview made headlines for its allegations, including discussions about the skin colour of Meghan’s son, Archie, and an incident involving Princess Kate.
Since the interview, Meghan and Winfrey have been spotted together on several occasions, including at a local bookstore near their Montecito neighbourhood, where they both reside.
Reports indicate that they frequently visit each other’s homes, which are just minutes apart.
Winfrey is also involved in the lives of Harry and Meghan’s children, Prince Archie 5 and Princess Lilibet 3. Before Archie’s birth in 2019, Winfrey famously promised to give the young royal “enough books to last a lifetime.”