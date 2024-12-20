Royal

Oprah Winfrey receives 'favourite gift' from Meghan Markle

Oprah Winfrey shares Meghan Markle's gift of a £54 skincare set

  • by Web Desk
  • December 20, 2024

Oprah Winfrey receives 'favourite gift' from Meghan Markle


Oprah Winfrey recently shared that Meghan Markle sent her a £54 Tatcha Hinoki skincare set, describing it as one of her favourite gifts.

In a video, Winfrey, who famously interviewed Meghan and Harry in 2021, said, “I love it because it was sent to me by a neighbor friend, Meghan Markle.”

Winfrey and Meghan have been connected since 2018, with the TV host attending the Sussexes' Windsor wedding that year. 

Their friendship gained significant attention after Meghan’s bombshell interview with Winfrey in 2021, where the Duchess spoke candidly about her experiences in the Royal Family.

The interview made headlines for its allegations, including discussions about the skin colour of Meghan’s son, Archie, and an incident involving Princess Kate.

Since the interview, Meghan and Winfrey have been spotted together on several occasions, including at a local bookstore near their Montecito neighbourhood, where they both reside.

Reports indicate that they frequently visit each other’s homes, which are just minutes apart. 

Winfrey is also involved in the lives of Harry and Meghan’s children, Prince Archie 5 and Princess Lilibet 3. Before Archie’s birth in 2019, Winfrey famously promised to give the young royal “enough books to last a lifetime.”

Beatrice, Eugenie take decisive action amid Prince Andrew’s latest controversy

Beatrice, Eugenie take decisive action amid Prince Andrew’s latest controversy
Matt Adams shares heartfelt advice to inspire fans

Matt Adams shares heartfelt advice to inspire fans
King Charles jokes about his health after cancer update

King Charles jokes about his health after cancer update
Paloma Faith expresses gratitude to Princess Kate for carol service invite

Paloma Faith expresses gratitude to Princess Kate for carol service invite
Beatrice, Eugenie take decisive action amid Prince Andrew’s latest controversy
Beatrice, Eugenie take decisive action amid Prince Andrew’s latest controversy
King Charles jokes about his health after cancer update
King Charles jokes about his health after cancer update
Paloma Faith expresses gratitude to Princess Kate for carol service invite
Paloma Faith expresses gratitude to Princess Kate for carol service invite
King Charles, Queen Camilla spend meaningful day after monarch’s cancer update
King Charles, Queen Camilla spend meaningful day after monarch’s cancer update
Princess Eugenie displays special connection with Meghan Markle
Princess Eugenie displays special connection with Meghan Markle
Princess Michael of Kent suffers broken wrists after fall at Kensington Palace
Princess Michael of Kent suffers broken wrists after fall at Kensington Palace
King Charles to mend ties with Prince Harry after cancer update?
King Charles to mend ties with Prince Harry after cancer update?
Queen Mary of Denmark reflects on first year as Queen
Queen Mary of Denmark reflects on first year as Queen
King Charles’ moving decision to remain quiet on cancer diagnosis REVEALED
King Charles’ moving decision to remain quiet on cancer diagnosis REVEALED
Princess Kate sister Pippa Middleton team up with husband for big mission
Princess Kate sister Pippa Middleton team up with husband for big mission
Kate Middleton, Prince William's photographer addresses Christmas card drama
Kate Middleton, Prince William's photographer addresses Christmas card drama
Why Princess Kate, Prince William removed their Christmas card swiftly?
Why Princess Kate, Prince William removed their Christmas card swiftly?