Matt Adams shares heartfelt advice to inspire fans

An American former professional baseball first baseman, Matt Adams recently gave his fans a motivational boost.
The player took to his Instagram account and shared a motivational story that reads, “Everything you are dreaming and working towards is coming to fruition. There is no need to worry. In the meantime embrace the journey and find beauty in every detail of it. All is well.”
He was known by the nickname “Big City” because of his large size and his talent for hitting long home runs.
During his remarkable career, he played for several MLB teams, including the Cardinals, Atlanta Braves, Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies.
While playing in the Texas League in 2019, he was named the league’s Most Valuable Player and the Minor League Player of the Year for the St. Louis Cardinals.
Adams made his Major League Baseball (MLB) debut with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Matt Adams’ wife:
The player has not shared much about his marriage and keeps his personal life out of the limelight. It is known that Adams married his wife, Kim 4 years ago and lives in St. Louis during the baseball offseason.
Matt Adams’ net worth:
Former professional baseball player Matt Adams has a net worth of $14 million. After a 15-year in professional baseball, Adams has decided to retire from the sport this year on September.