Prince Andrew declines Queen Elizabeth’s last order amid spy controversy

Prince Andrew has reportedly declined the responsibility of walking the late Queen Elizabeth's beloved corgis, following the fallout from a Chinese spy scandal.
As per The Sun, the disgraced royal is “sulking” and “refusing” to walk the two corgis he inherited from his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
It is reported that the Duke of York has chosen to assign the responsibility of walking his dogs to subordinates instead of doing it himself in the Royal Lodge.
The insider said, “He’s so down and demoralized he hasn’t even been able to get himself motivated to take the dogs for a walk.”
To note, Andrew has joint custody of the dogs with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, 65.
Despite their divorce, they reside together and received the late Queen’s dogs, Muick and Sandy, following her passing in September 2022 at 96 years old.
Queen loved her corgis as the breed eventually becoming synonymous with the late Queen.
The late monarch owned more than 30 corgis and dorgis but prior to her death, she had only the two which now belong to Andrew and Sarah.
Notably, Prince Andrew’s decision came amid he was caught up in an alleged spying case after cultivating an “unusual degree of trust” with a Chinese man.