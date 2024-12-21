Royal

Prince Andrew declines Queen Elizabeth’s last order amid spy controversy

The Duke of York was caught up in an alleged spying case with a Chinese man

  • by Web Desk
  • December 21, 2024
Prince Andrew declines Queen Elizabeth’s last order amid spy controversy
Prince Andrew declines Queen Elizabeth’s last order amid spy controversy

Prince Andrew has reportedly declined the responsibility of walking the late Queen Elizabeth's beloved corgis, following the fallout from a Chinese spy scandal.

As per The Sun, the disgraced royal is “sulking” and “refusing” to walk the two corgis he inherited from his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

It is reported that the Duke of York has chosen to assign the responsibility of walking his dogs to subordinates instead of doing it himself in the Royal Lodge.

The insider said, “He’s so down and demoralized he hasn’t even been able to get himself motivated to take the dogs for a walk.”

To note, Andrew has joint custody of the dogs with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, 65.

Despite their divorce, they reside together and received the late Queen’s dogs, Muick and Sandy, following her passing in September 2022 at 96 years old.

Queen loved her corgis as the breed eventually becoming synonymous with the late Queen.

The late monarch owned more than 30 corgis and dorgis but prior to her death, she had only the two which now belong to Andrew and Sarah.

Notably, Prince Andrew’s decision came amid he was caught up in an alleged spying case after cultivating an “unusual degree of trust” with a Chinese man.

Jannat Mirza opens up on increasing popularity of TikTok

Jannat Mirza opens up on increasing popularity of TikTok

Andrew Garfield shares awkward intimate scene mishap with Florence Pugh

Andrew Garfield shares awkward intimate scene mishap with Florence Pugh
Jason Segel spills about 'Freaks and Geeks' audition with James Franco

Jason Segel spills about 'Freaks and Geeks' audition with James Franco

Duke, Duchess of Westminster make first public appearance since wedding

Duke, Duchess of Westminster make first public appearance since wedding
Duke, Duchess of Westminster make first public appearance since wedding
Duke, Duchess of Westminster make first public appearance since wedding
Prince Harry to make big life decision for Royal family in 2025?
Prince Harry to make big life decision for Royal family in 2025?
King Charles ‘grateful’ after Prince Andrew pulls out of pre-Christmas lunch
King Charles ‘grateful’ after Prince Andrew pulls out of pre-Christmas lunch
Prince William, Princess Kate share big news during Christmas break
Prince William, Princess Kate share big news during Christmas break
Beatrice, Eugenie take decisive action amid Prince Andrew’s latest controversy
Beatrice, Eugenie take decisive action amid Prince Andrew’s latest controversy
King Charles jokes about his health after cancer update
King Charles jokes about his health after cancer update
Paloma Faith expresses gratitude to Princess Kate for carol service invite
Paloma Faith expresses gratitude to Princess Kate for carol service invite
King Charles, Queen Camilla spend meaningful day after monarch’s cancer update
King Charles, Queen Camilla spend meaningful day after monarch’s cancer update
Princess Eugenie displays special connection with Meghan Markle
Princess Eugenie displays special connection with Meghan Markle
Oprah Winfrey receives 'favourite gift' from Meghan Markle
Oprah Winfrey receives 'favourite gift' from Meghan Markle
Princess Michael of Kent suffers broken wrists after fall at Kensington Palace
Princess Michael of Kent suffers broken wrists after fall at Kensington Palace
King Charles to mend ties with Prince Harry after cancer update?
King Charles to mend ties with Prince Harry after cancer update?