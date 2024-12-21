Boney Kapoor reveals unknown facts about late wife Sridevi 

Boney Kapoor cannot stop obsessing over his wife Sridevi even after her death.
In an interview with News18, the acclaimed filmmaker reminisced about his late wife Sridevi and her health-conscious habits.
Boney said, “The seeds were sown by my wife. She was always after me to lose weight. She was a health-conscious person herself. I used to go for a walk with her. I used to go to the gym with her. She (Sridevi) was very clear on when she wants to eat, what she wants to eat. I tried my best to do that but I couldn’t.”
Sridevi’s engagement worked posthumously as Boney revealed he lost approximately 13 kg in the past few months.
“I am in much better shape, having reduced weight to 94-95kg and I have no intentions of slowing down,” he added.
Further reiterating, “I plan on losing another 8-9kg and the ideal weight of my height would be around 87-88kg.”
For the unversed, Boney Kapoor married the late veteran actor Sridevi, who reportedly died of drowning in 2018.
Both share two adorable daughters Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor.