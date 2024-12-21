King Charles ‘grateful’ after Prince Andrew pulls out of pre-Christmas lunch

Prince Andrew’s absence from the pre-Christmas lunch is what King Charles feels “grateful” for!
Just a few days after the Duke of York found himself in hot water for his alleged links to a Chinese spy names Yang Tengbo, news began circulating that the father of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie will not be marking his presence at the pre-festive lunch hosted by the Royal Family.
However, there’s one key person who played a significant role in persuading the Duke to pull out of the event, whom the King is now “grateful” to.
As per some insiders, it was Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson who sounded sense into the Duke not to increase further troubles and embarrassment for the King, and encouraged him to spend Christmas privately at their home in Windsor.
Sharing with The Times, a separate source revealed, "I know that the King is very grateful to the duchess for her assistance."
Even after all the troubles Prince Andrew has made till date, his former wife has remained absolutely loyal to him.
Speaking in a recent interview with the outlet, prior to all the spy scandal, Fergie expressed, "I was totally and utterly in love with Andrew. I would do it all over again, 100%. He's the best, a great man with a great heart, and kind. Our wedding was the best day of my life.”
She continued, "I won't let him down. He supports me as much as I support him."
Notably, Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, will reportedly spend Christmas at their in-laws.