Royal

King Charles ‘grateful’ after Prince Andrew pulls out of pre-Christmas lunch

The Duke of York remained notably absent from King Charles hosted pre-Christmas lunch on Thursday

  • by Web Desk
  • December 21, 2024

King Charles ‘grateful’ after Prince Andrew pulls out of pre-Christmas lunch


Prince Andrew’s absence from the pre-Christmas lunch is what King Charles feels “grateful” for!

Just a few days after the Duke of York found himself in hot water for his alleged links to a Chinese spy names Yang Tengbo, news began circulating that the father of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie will not be marking his presence at the pre-festive lunch hosted by the Royal Family.

However, there’s one key person who played a significant role in persuading the Duke to pull out of the event, whom the King is now “grateful” to.

As per some insiders, it was Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson who sounded sense into the Duke not to increase further troubles and embarrassment for the King, and encouraged him to spend Christmas privately at their home in Windsor.

Sharing with The Times, a separate source revealed, "I know that the King is very grateful to the duchess for her assistance."

Even after all the troubles Prince Andrew has made till date, his former wife has remained absolutely loyal to him.

Speaking in a recent interview with the outlet, prior to all the spy scandal, Fergie expressed, "I was totally and utterly in love with Andrew. I would do it all over again, 100%. He's the best, a great man with a great heart, and kind. Our wedding was the best day of my life.”

She continued, "I won't let him down. He supports me as much as I support him."

Notably, Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, will reportedly spend Christmas at their in-laws.

Jannat Mirza opens up on increasing popularity of TikTok

Jannat Mirza opens up on increasing popularity of TikTok

Andrew Garfield shares awkward intimate scene mishap with Florence Pugh

Andrew Garfield shares awkward intimate scene mishap with Florence Pugh
Jason Segel spills about 'Freaks and Geeks' audition with James Franco

Jason Segel spills about 'Freaks and Geeks' audition with James Franco

Duke, Duchess of Westminster make first public appearance since wedding

Duke, Duchess of Westminster make first public appearance since wedding
Duke, Duchess of Westminster make first public appearance since wedding
Duke, Duchess of Westminster make first public appearance since wedding
Prince Harry to make big life decision for Royal family in 2025?
Prince Harry to make big life decision for Royal family in 2025?
Prince Andrew declines Queen Elizabeth’s last order amid spy controversy
Prince Andrew declines Queen Elizabeth’s last order amid spy controversy
Prince William, Princess Kate share big news during Christmas break
Prince William, Princess Kate share big news during Christmas break
Beatrice, Eugenie take decisive action amid Prince Andrew’s latest controversy
Beatrice, Eugenie take decisive action amid Prince Andrew’s latest controversy
King Charles jokes about his health after cancer update
King Charles jokes about his health after cancer update
Paloma Faith expresses gratitude to Princess Kate for carol service invite
Paloma Faith expresses gratitude to Princess Kate for carol service invite
King Charles, Queen Camilla spend meaningful day after monarch’s cancer update
King Charles, Queen Camilla spend meaningful day after monarch’s cancer update
Princess Eugenie displays special connection with Meghan Markle
Princess Eugenie displays special connection with Meghan Markle
Oprah Winfrey receives 'favourite gift' from Meghan Markle
Oprah Winfrey receives 'favourite gift' from Meghan Markle
Princess Michael of Kent suffers broken wrists after fall at Kensington Palace
Princess Michael of Kent suffers broken wrists after fall at Kensington Palace
King Charles to mend ties with Prince Harry after cancer update?
King Charles to mend ties with Prince Harry after cancer update?