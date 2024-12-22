Donald Trump granddaughter Kai Trump shares her celebrity crush

Kai Trump, the 17-year-old granddaughter of Donald Trump, recently revealed her celebrity crush in a candid moment, admitting, “I’m blushing.”
Taking to her X(former Twitter) she posted a clip with the title, "Get to know me better…Q&A,” and answered questions from her fans.
She was asked during the session, "Celebrity crush?"
Kai asked for her phone, noting she "had to look up" her celebrity crush.
While looking at the screen, she said, "Oh my God, I know. Why do I need my phone? His name is Drew Starkey. Do you guys know him — ‘Outer Banks?’"
She added, “All right, my celebrity crush — Drew Starkey from ‘Outer Banks.’ I love him, so yeah, that’s my celebrity crush."
Kai continued, "I'm gonna blush right now!" her cheeks flushed with colour, and she waved herself with her hand.
To note, Drew Starkey starred in Netflix's teen mystery adventure drama Outer Banks since 2020.
Kai Trump's age
Kai Trump was born on May 12, 2007, in New York and is currently 17 years old. Kai, named after her maternal grandfather, is the firstborn child of her parents.
Kai Trump Instagram
Kai Trump has an active Instagram account with a total of 817k followers along with 677 followings.