Aryna Sabalenka opens up on rival Iga Swiatek doping case

Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka, for the first time, talked about Iga Swiatek's doping case controversy.
According to Tennis Head, Sabalenka issued her first statement about the Polish tennis player who just finished her one-month doping ban after testing positive for a prohibited substance.
Speaking to The National, three-time Grand Slam winner said, “People are really used to overreacting before figuring stuff out, so I don’t want to leave any comments. I believe in clean sport and nothing else I can add.”
2024 Australian Open winner this year overthrew Swiatek from the No. 1 spot in September and became the world number one female tennis player.
Talking about retaining the No. 1 WTA ranking in 2025, the 26-year-old admitted, “You cannot be confident on that. It’s a mental thing. Of course I’d like to stay there as long as possible, and I’m working really hard for that, so let’s see how next season is going to be.”
Moreover, the 2024 US Open winner, who won two consecutive Australian Open women’s singles titles, will next year bid to become the first woman to win three successive seasons since Martina Hingis in 1999.
Sabalenka said, “I think the key is just to focus on yourself and on bringing your best each time you play, whether it’s Australia or any other country; you just have to bring your best every time and hope for the best.”
The first Grand Slam tournament of 2025, the Australian Open, is scheduled to begin on Sunday, January 12, 2025.