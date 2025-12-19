Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa add another little star to their family

Comedian Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have reportedly welcomed their second baby boy, adding another bundle of joy to their family.
As per the Hindustan Times, The Kapil Sharma Show star and her husband welcomed her second baby today, December 19, 2025.
The reports indicated that Bharti was filming Laughter Chefs season 3 when she went into labor and was rushed to the hospital, giving birth to a healthy baby boy.
Bharti and Haarsh, who share three-year-old Gola (Lakshya), had hoped for a girl but are delighted with their new son.
It is reported that throughout her pregnancy, Bharti kept working and recently hosted a chic maternity shoot and baby shower.
As the celebrations are underway, the couple has not made a formal announcement.
While an official formal name has not yet been announced, Bharti shared that Gola nicknamed the baby "Kaju" after seeing a sonogram.
Bharti recently had her baby shower ceremony which was attended by all her close family and friends and also had a stunning maternity shoot.
She shared that managing her weight addressed health issues and boosted her confidence for a natural conception.
Bharti credited her transformation largely to intermittent fasting as she restricted her eating to a 7-hour window between 12:00 PM and 7:00 PM.