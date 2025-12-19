Trending
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Trending

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa add another little star to their family

The Kapil Sharma Show star and her husband welcomed her second baby on December 19, 2025

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa add another little star to their family
Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa add another little star to their family

Comedian Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa have reportedly welcomed their second baby boy, adding another bundle of joy to their family.

As per the Hindustan Times, The Kapil Sharma Show star and her husband welcomed her second baby today, December 19, 2025.

The reports indicated that Bharti was filming Laughter Chefs season 3 when she went into labor and was rushed to the hospital, giving birth to a healthy baby boy.

Bharti and Haarsh, who share three-year-old Gola (Lakshya), had hoped for a girl but are delighted with their new son.

It is reported that throughout her pregnancy, Bharti kept working and recently hosted a chic maternity shoot and baby shower.

As the celebrations are underway, the couple has not made a formal announcement.

While an official formal name has not yet been announced, Bharti shared that Gola nicknamed the baby "Kaju" after seeing a sonogram.

Bharti recently had her baby shower ceremony which was attended by all her close family and friends and also had a stunning maternity shoot.

She shared that managing her weight addressed health issues and boosted her confidence for a natural conception.

Bharti credited her transformation largely to intermittent fasting as she restricted her eating to a 7-hour window between 12:00 PM and 7:00 PM.

Ranveer Singh reacts to viral Nick Jonas dance on 'Dhurandhar' track

Ranveer Singh reacts to viral Nick Jonas dance on 'Dhurandhar' track
Aima Baig opens up about her new album ‘Gurlya’ in one-on-one interview

Aima Baig opens up about her new album ‘Gurlya’ in one-on-one interview
Shilpa Shetty seeks protection of her ‘rights, reputation’ after IT raid

Shilpa Shetty seeks protection of her ‘rights, reputation’ after IT raid
Nora Fatehi teams up with Grammy-Winner David Guetta for India show

Nora Fatehi teams up with Grammy-Winner David Guetta for India show
Mawra Hocane’s ‘Jama Taqseem’ wins hearts with meaningful ending

Mawra Hocane’s ‘Jama Taqseem’ wins hearts with meaningful ending
Kumar Sanu takes strict legal action against ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya

Kumar Sanu takes strict legal action against ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya
Karan Johar gives hilarious title to Kareena Kapoor in new video clip

Karan Johar gives hilarious title to Kareena Kapoor in new video clip

Shilpa Shetty faces major setback after income tax raid home

Shilpa Shetty faces major setback after income tax raid home
Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek, Aishwarya turn up for children at Annual Day function

Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek, Aishwarya turn up for children at Annual Day function
Karan Johar praises Kartik Aaryan's work ethics: 'when does he sleep?'

Karan Johar praises Kartik Aaryan's work ethics: 'when does he sleep?'
'Parwarish' star Reham Rafiq reveals her 'gut-wrenching' mental health battle

'Parwarish' star Reham Rafiq reveals her 'gut-wrenching' mental health battle

‘TMMTMTTM’ trailer stirs major ‘flop’ calls for Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday

‘TMMTMTTM’ trailer stirs major ‘flop’ calls for Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday

Popular News

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa add another little star to their family

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa add another little star to their family
55 minutes ago
Shilpa Shetty seeks protection of her ‘rights, reputation’ after IT raid

Shilpa Shetty seeks protection of her ‘rights, reputation’ after IT raid
3 hours ago
Australia unveils gun buyback scheme after deadly Bondi attack

Australia unveils gun buyback scheme after deadly Bondi attack
2 hours ago