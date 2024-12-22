Sports

Who came out on top in Joe Burrow look-alike showdown?

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is widely recognized for his remarkable performance on the field

  • December 22, 2024


A contest was held in downtown Cincinnati at Fountain Square on Saturday, where participants competed to resemble Joe Burrow.

The event involved people trying to imitate Burrow’s appearance, either through clothing or hairstyle in order to win a prize and the recognition.

Not only that, he made an impact off the field with his unique and diverse fashion sense which often keeps him in the spotlight.

Many people view him as a fashion icon, and his pregame outfits often become media attention and went viral.

During the event, nine contestants who were trying to look like Burrow were on stage.

Their faces were shown next to images of Burrow to compare how closely they resembled him.

The crowd showed their approval by applauding for the contestant who looked the most like Burrow.

As per FOX19NOW, in the end, Jade Doellman, a fan favourite from Union, Kentucky, won the tittle.

After winning the title, Doellman expressed his excitement, “I was surprised when I was top nine. Then I was top three... Then I heard third, second and I was like Oh! Now I’m first!”

Joe Burrow’s weight and height:

Burrow, a professional football quarterback, started his college football career at Ohio State University and in no time, he became a prominent name in football history. His height is 6 feet and 4 inches and weight is 98 kgs.

Joe Burrow’s age:

Burrow is currently 28 years old. He has earned the nickname “Joe Cool” and Joe Brrr” from many sportswriters and other players because of his ability to stay calm and composed, even in high pressure situations.

