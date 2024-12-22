Chris Olsen celebrates birthday eve with Billie Eilish in LA

Entertainment

  • December 22, 2024
American TikToker Chris Olsen celebrates his 27th birthday eve with singer-songwriter Billie Eilish in her hometown, Los Angeles.

The creator of Flight Fuel Coffee, with over 13.7 million followers on TikTok, had a perfect birthday eve as he enjoyed the nine-time Grammy winner’s sold-out “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR” concert on the longest night of the year in Kia Forum, LA, with his friends and loved ones.

Oslen, who is celebrating his 27th birthday today on December 22, 2024, shared exciting highlights of his “birthday eve,” wearing black shades and a crop top with “be, billie eilish” written on it on his Instagram, which has over 2.1 million followers.


His fans and followers quickly reacted to the “birthday ever” dump and wished him on his big day.

A user wrote, “Happy Birthday!! That’s the PERFECT way to celebrate.”

“Happy birthday to the best club owner out there,” another added.

The third one penned, “HAPPY BDAY!!! I hope you had fun at the concert.”

Furthermore, the famous TikToker and social media personality has also worked in the TV series The Book of Queer (2022) that was aired on Disney Plus. He has also collaborated with the American singer Meghan Trainor and appeared at her The Timeless Tour in mid-2024.

