  • By Sidra Khan
Blake Lively drops exclusive video after surprise Taylor Swift reunion


Blake Lively is “proud” to share a delightful video after rumored reunion with Taylor Swift.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, October 14, the Gossip Girl starlet shared an exclusive video featuring a tutorial on how to volumize hair using her newly launched hairspray from her hair care line Blake Brown Beauty.

“@blakebrownbeauty 45 min Volume Hair -done on my angel niece- from soaking wet hair to bouncy finish all while racing around in heels, wet hair myself (but an amazing purse to distract), styling for a room full of beauty editors,” she captioned.

The video featured the A Simple Favor actress styling her niece’s hair into loose voluminous curls, giving a perfect bounce to her flat tresses.

She also detailed the whole process and products used in the tutorial in the post’s caption.

“You can’t mess it up. And in my experience, if you use VERY GENEROUS amounts of product while doing this look, it should stay beautiful for days. It falls a bit over the days, becoming more like a blowout. You can refresh as needed with our Dry Shampoo which doesn’t leave a cast. It’s my favorite,” she added.

Blake Lively’s delightful video comes after a source told Deuxmoi that she reunited with Taylor Swift recently after the release of the Eras Tour hitmaker’s 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Their rumored reunion sparked speculation about whether the two have settled their feud, which began when Swift was dragged into Lively and Justin Baldoni’s messy legal battle.

