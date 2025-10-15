Charli XCX stays coy on Taylor Swift feud buzz after 'Actually Romantic' release

Charli XCX has finally reacted to the rumours of feud with Taylor Swift after fans speculated that her song Actually Romantic takes aim at the pop superstar
While conversing with Vanity Fair, the 360 hitmaker sidestepped a question about her rumored feud with Taylor Swift after the speculations that Actually Romantic is a diss track.
Prior to this interview, the Blank Space singer released The Life of a Showgirl on October 3, featuring the track Actually Romantic.
Following the release of her album, the fans speculated that the song was a response to Charli's Brat song Sympathy Is A Knife.
Her latest album also included a song titled Everything Is Romantic.
The track Sympathy Is a Knife has sparked theories about Taylor Swift, as some fans interpret the lyrics as reflecting Charli’s self doubt.
"Don’t wanna see her backstage at my boyfriend’s show / Fingers crossed behind my back / I hope they break up quick," the 365 hitmaker chimed.
However, after the release of her song she didn’t clarify the rumours, instead she said at that time, "People are gonna think what they want to think."
Charli reignited buzz during a surprise SNL cameo on October 11, appearing as Role Model’s Sally in his viral performance.
On the other hand, Swift also maintained her silence on the ongoing rumours with Charlie.
In an interview with Amazon Music, Swift described Actually Romantic as being about discovering that another person viewed you as a rival without you realizing it.