Taylor Swift, Blake Lively reunite after feud over Justin Baldoni case?

Taylor Swift’s “bad blood” era with Blake Lively seems to be over!
After months of estrangement over being dragged into Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal battle, The Life of a Showgirl singer finally appears to end the rift with her former best friend.
On a recent episode of Deux/U podcast, a source told Deuxmoi that the Eras Tour hitmaker “may have allegedly seen each other” in the past few weeks, noting that their low-key reunion was perfectly friendly, with no signs of beef at all.
While there’s no confirmation whether the Wood singer and the Gossip Girl star actually reunited, the outlet speculated that the two may never have grown distant, but simply kept their friendship more private than before.
For those unfamiliar, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s alleged feud began when The Fate of Ophelia singer was linked to a lawsuit involving the A Simple Favor actress with her costar Justin Baldoni.
Last December, Lively sued her It Ends with Us costar and director Baldoni and his team over sexual harassment charges and launching a smear campaign against her.
The Five Feet Apart director filed a $400 million countersuit for defamation and extortion, which was later dismissed this June.
In his filing, Baldoni said Taylor Swift and The Shallows actress husband Ryan Reynolds pressured him to accept one of Lively’s script changes during a meeting at the couple’s New York apartment.
The Cruel Summer singer’s legal team argued that Swift had no link to the matter and was unreasonably dragged into the lawsuit.