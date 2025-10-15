Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau romance: Insider spills rare insights about their bond

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have reportedly struck up an unexpected connection that’s turning heads.
According to PEOPLE, an exclusive source shared that the Dark Horse singer and the former Canadian prime minister shared a “supersized attraction” and their chemistry is undeniable.
The tipster revealed that the couple are "quite taken with each other" for now, adding, "in addition to the attraction, they are both smart and love to talk about serious issues."
"They have stayed in touch since the middle of summer but haven’t been able to spend that much time together, due mainly to her schedule," the source mentioned .
Sharing about their busy schedules, a source said, "Justin is also busy and both have family obligations. They have interests in common. Both are taking dating as it comes. But they are definitely into each other — and have been."
According to a source, Perry and Justin’s shared a bond that blends mutual respect with undeniable attraction.
"Justin thinks she is terrific," the source stated, adding, "It has had time to develop on a friend and intellectual level as well as supersized attraction. The romance has merit."
Perry and Trudeau first sparked romance rumors in July after being spotted together in Montreal — grabbing drinks, dining out, and later attending her concert.
The speculation intensified when they were photographed kissing on a yacht off Santa Barbara recently.