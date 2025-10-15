Kevin Federline drops brutal truth about ex Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake past

Kevin Federline has dropped a surprising revelation about his marriage to Britney Spears, claiming that the pop icon called her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake the night before their 2004 wedding.
Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the DJ and reality TV star revealed that the Toxic songstress called the Selfish hitmaker ahead of their wedding in September 2004 to officially turn the page on her history with Timberlake.
“I was like, ‘What’s wrong?’ I thought she was talking to her mom on the phone or something, and maybe she was having doubts,” Federline recalled.
He added, “And she told me she was on the phone with Justin.”
Federline claimed he was taken aback and asked if he’d heard her right, assuring the Womanizer singer that they didn’t have to get married if she was unsure.
“I just kind of stepped back like, ‘Did I just hear you right? What the hell is going on’? And I immediately was, ‘Okay, we don’t have to do this.’ I didn’t care if we got married or not,” he said.
Federline mentioned, “And she told me no and really was like, ‘I just wanted to make sure that everything is done. I want to make sure that I say my final piece.’ I’m like, ‘Damn. On the night before our wedding, this is what you decide to do?’”
He mentioned that he “took it with a grain of salt” at the time, and vindicate her explanation by assuring himself that she was likely “closing a chapter of her life.”
According to Federline, it seemed Britney wasn’t entirely over Timberlake when they decided to say “I do.”
Notably, Spears and Timberlake were romantically linked from 1999 to 2002.
While, Federline and Spears were married from 2004 to 2007, and share sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19.