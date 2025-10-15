Entertainment

Derek Hough’s slip-up on 'DWTS' sparks buzz about his baby’s gender

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert announced their first pregnancy on July 22, 2025

Derek Hough may have just let slip a major secret on Dancing With the Stars!

During the ABC dance competition’s Dedication Night on October 14, the professional dancer and judge appeared to accidentally reveal whether he and his pregnant wife, Hayley Erbert, are expecting a baby boy or girl.

In a latest episode, Hough, who’s expecting his first child with wife Erbert, praised Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and her partner Ezra Sosa for their Viennese Waltz to John Mayer’s Daughters.

The performance was dedicated to the gymnast's father, Timothy Chiles, who also appeared in the dance and spoke about the importance of father-daughter relationships.

“Watching you two dance really made me excited to have that own, my own moment with my…,” Hough, 40, before pausing awkwardly, glancing away, and finishing his thought, “my own child.”

“It's so beautiful,” he added.

He went on to gush, “There's a tenderness. It was simple. There was a care to it. It was just a really beautiful dance. And I hope you both cherish that moment.”

On July 22, Derek and Hayley initially delighted their fans as they announced their first pregnancy in a sweet video on Instagram.

The announcement came after a little less than two years of their marriage in Monterey County, California in August 2023.

