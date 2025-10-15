Entertainment

Justin Timberlake pays emotional tribute to D’Angelo after his tragic death

R&B legend D’Angelo passed away at age 51 in New York following brief battle with pancreatic cancer

  By Sidra Khan
  • |
Justin Timberlake is reflecting on D’Angelo’s contribution to “changing” him during the “most pivotal moment” of his career.

Following the R&B legend’s tragic death on Tuesday, October 14, at the age of 51, the Selfish hitmaker took to his official Instagram Stories to pay an emotional tribute, recalling how the late musician played a central role in shaping his career as a singer.

In his first update, Timberlake re-shared a throwback post showcasing a fan moment with D’Angelo at Radio City Music Hall backstage back in 2020.

The second story featured a lengthy tribute to the Unshaken singer that stated, “I’ll never forget hearing brown sugar for the first time. It changed me. You changed me. It was the most pivotal moment in establishing confidence in my own voice. For the first time, I heard a sound that reflected the sounds I grew up with - early R&B but *now* it was intertwined with a modern edge.”

He continued, “The chords and arrangement carried a mixture of church/jazz/funk, the harmonies delicately dancing with one another. It sat in my spirit and always will. And then???! Voodoo??? Where do I begin with this one??? Maybe my favorite mixed album of all time. The rawness, that took time to cultivate and process, created an absolutely transcendent listening experience. The legendary players and collaborators.”

Timberlake went on to share that the late musician’s music deeply moved him, and completely changed the way he felt and thought about sound.

P.C. Instagram/justintimberlake
P.C. Instagram/justintimberlake

He recalled the Voodoo Tour show at Radio City Music Hall as one of the best concerts of his life, praising D’Angelo and his band for their powerful performance, adding that when he met the Brown Sugar hitmaker backstage, the musician was kind and humble - a moment he’ll never forget.

“I could go on and on about black messiah or ‘my favorite Lauryn collab’ or ‘those beautiful covers captured in live recordings’ but to put it the way I know best in this moment: You took R&B and put it in all capitals. Meshed it with something else and changed the landscape, made it something more. Your contribution will always be remembered,” the Better Place singer added.

Concluding his heartfelt tribute, Justin Timberlake penned, “Sending love and prayers to your family. You will be missed deeply. 1 of 1. RIP trailblazer. With love. One of your biggest fans.”

D’Angelo passed away in New York after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

