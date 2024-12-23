World

Vasari Corridor: Italy's hidden gem opens to public for first time

Corridoio Vasariano of Italy is now open to the general public for the first time ever in the history

  • by Web Desk
  • December 23, 2024
Vasari Corridor: Italys hidden gem opens to public for first time
Vasari Corridor: Italy's hidden gem opens to public for first time

Italy has opened the historic and secret passageway for the elite of Florence to the general public for the first time.

According to CNN, the Corridoio Vasariano, or Vasari Corridor, which is actually a private walking trail with a 750-meter (2,460-foot) space, is now open to the public.

The walking through the centre of Florence was designed by artist and architect Giorgio Vasari in 1565 for the ruling Medici dynasty and was completed in just five months.

The “secret” passageway connects Florence’s three most famous sites: the Palazzo Vecchio, the Uffizi Galleries, and the Palazzo Pitti. It was a private route for the Medici family to easily move between the city’s political centre, office, and home.

Uffizi director Simone Verde told CNN that corridor was a “mythical place for the Western world” that had previously been “open to few.”

He added that the heritage spoke to the importance of culture to the Medici’s political project, adding, “This was new to the Renaissance, the cultural element of government. The culture created here was the motor for all the courts of modern Europe.”

Verde expressed that a visit to the revamped corridor “isn’t just a fantastic destination, but a trip to a vision of the world.”

Plane crashes in popular Brazilian tourist city, kills 10 people on board

Plane crashes in popular Brazilian tourist city, kills 10 people on board
Taylor Swift suprises new fan with heartfelt gift for Christmas

Taylor Swift suprises new fan with heartfelt gift for Christmas
Vasari Corridor: Italy's hidden gem opens to public for first time

Vasari Corridor: Italy's hidden gem opens to public for first time
Peeing too much or too little? What it says about your health

Peeing too much or too little? What it says about your health
Plane crashes in popular Brazilian tourist city, kills 10 people on board
Plane crashes in popular Brazilian tourist city, kills 10 people on board
Bronze Age massacre: Archaeologists found violently killed human remains
Bronze Age massacre: Archaeologists found violently killed human remains
Greece ranked world's most beautiful country for 2024
Greece ranked world's most beautiful country for 2024
US Navy pilots safely eject from fighter jet shot down by ‘mistaken fire’
US Navy pilots safely eject from fighter jet shot down by ‘mistaken fire’
Geordies brace for major snowstorm, gale-force winds THIS New Year's eve
Geordies brace for major snowstorm, gale-force winds THIS New Year's eve
Donald Trump threatens to take back Panama Canal over 'unfair' fees
Donald Trump threatens to take back Panama Canal over 'unfair' fees
82-year-old man builds 30-foot yacht in backyard as Christmas project
82-year-old man builds 30-foot yacht in backyard as Christmas project
Donald Trump taps 'The Apprentice' creator Mark Burnett for diplomatic role
Donald Trump taps 'The Apprentice' creator Mark Burnett for diplomatic role
Albania PM Edi Rama takes strict action against TikTok after teenager’s killing
Albania PM Edi Rama takes strict action against TikTok after teenager’s killing
Stonehenge secret revealed: Scientists solve one of biggest mysteries
Stonehenge secret revealed: Scientists solve one of biggest mysteries
Switzerland launches world's steepest cable car
Switzerland launches world's steepest cable car
Biden authorises $571 million for Taiwan in military assistance
Biden authorises $571 million for Taiwan in military assistance