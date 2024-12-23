Blake Lively’s ‘sisters’ release joint statement on Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Blake Lively’s The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars America Ferrera, Alexis Bledel, and Amber Tamblyn released a joint statement to support their pal after she filed the lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.
On Sunday, December 22nd, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants stars released a strong message for Blake on Instagram.
The statement read, “As Blake’s friends and sisters for over 20 years, we stand with her in solidarity as she fights back against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation.”
“Throughout the filming of It Ends with Us, we saw her summon the courage to ask for a safe workplace for herself and colleagues on set, and we are appalled to read the evidence of a premeditated and vindictive effort that ensued to discredit her voice,” the joint statement further added.
As per a court documents obtained by TMZ, the It End With Us star alleges that Justin created a hostile work environment during the shooting of the film.
They added, “Most upsetting is the unabashed exploitation of domestic violence survivors’ stories to silence a woman who asked for safety. The hypocrisy is astounding.”
However, Justin Baldoni's team has turned down all the allegations.