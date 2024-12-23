Drinking tea or coffee daily may lower mouth and throat cancer risk

Researchers find surprising and lifesaving benefits of drinking tea and coffee every day in new research.
According to The Guardian, researchers have found that people who consume tea or coffee every day have lower chances of head and neck cancer as compared to others.
The senior author of the study, Dr. Yuan-Chin Amy Lee, said, “While there has been prior research on coffee and tea consumption and reduced risk of cancer, this study highlighted their varying effects with different sub-sites of head and neck cancer, including the observation that even decaffeinated coffee had some positive impact.”
The study published in the journal Cancer analysed data from 14 studies done in Europe, North America, and Latin America. Participants of the study were asked to fill out the questionnaire to record the caffeine consumption pattern of the participants.
After analysing the data, researchers found that people who consumed more than four cups of caffeinated coffee a day had a 17% lower chance of head and neck cancer as compared to those who do not drink beverages, while people who drink one cup of tea every day have 9% lesser chances of these cancers.
Caffeinated coffee also reduces the risk of oral cavity cancer and oropharynx cancer.
Furthermore, as per Cancer Research UK, every year 12,800 new head and neck cancer cases are reported in the UK, with about 4,100 related deaths.