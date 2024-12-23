Amber Heard breaks silence after fans link Blake Lively allegations to her own

Amber Heard has broken her silence on Blake Lively’s allegation against her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni after fans drew comparison between both actresses.
While speaking to NBC News on Monday, Heard, who faced similar scrutiny in the public eye highly publicized defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp in 2022, spoke out on Lively’s allegation of sexual harassment.
“Social media is the absolute personification of the classic saying ‘A lie travels halfway around the world before truth can get its boots on.’ I saw this firsthand and up close. It’s as horrifying as it is destructive,” Heard told the outlet.
Lively’s lawsuit also alleges that Baldoni retained prominent PR crisis manager Melissa Nathan, the woman Johnny Depp hired during his high profile trial defamation trial against Heard.
Heard’s comments comes as many fans have drawn comparisons between Lively's situation and Heard's own experiences.
One user wrote, “She reminds me of amber heard.”
While another added, “Amber Lively or Blake Heard.”
“She’s become another Amber Heard. I used to like her. Not anymore,” the third commented.
Amber Heard, who now lives a quieter life in Spain since legal battle with Jhonny Depp, is expecting with her second child following the 2021 birth of her daughter, Oonagh Paige.