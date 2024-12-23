Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth enjoys early morning surf with kids: 'Nothing better'

Chris Hemsworth shares three kids, daughter India Rose and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, with wife Elsa Pataky

  December 23, 2024
Chris Hemsworth is spending some quality time with his kids!

The Thor actor took to his Instagram account on Monday to share a carousel of photos from his recent trek and surf adventure with his three kids, daughter India Rose and twin sons Sasha and Tristan.

“Nothing better than an early trek and surf and surf with my boys,” he wrote in caption along with a red heart emoji.

Chris kicked off his carousel with an adorable selfie of him with one of his sons standing on the beach.

The second photo, which was taken from behind, showed Chis and his kids trekking through the wilderness, their backpacks and surfboards in tow.

In the third photo, Chris and his sons could be seen posing with their surfing boards, beaming with happiness.

Meanwhile, the last photo showed the Marvel star and his kids standing on the beach, with the sun shining down on them.

His ardent fans also rushed to the comment section to shower love over Chris and his adorable kids.

One wrote, “Coolest dad award.”

While another added, “Looks like a great day.”

“Such cute photos!” added the third.

Chris Hemsworth shares his three kids with wife Elsa Pataky, whom he married in December 26, 2010.

