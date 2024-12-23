Martin Kratt's wild journey from zoologist to TV star

American zoologist Martin Kratt has been inspiring generations for more than a decade to love and understand science with his educational yet adventurous TV shows.
The nature show host and YouTuber was born in New Jersey on December 23, 2024. He attended Duke University, where he majored in zoology and became a researcher.
Martin has a passion for wildlife, and he wanted to share his knowledge with the world, so he started to explore new avenues with his brother Chris. in 1990 the Kratt brothers founded The Earth Creatures Company, aiming to produce wildlife entertainment content, IMBD reported.
In the mid-1990s, they produced their first show, Kratts' Creatures, which made them famous. It was a full-package show that had adventure, entertainment, and education. It was a first-of-its-kind wildlife show that teaches young children about nature and animals, featuring Martin and Chris, who travelled the world and explored different animals and their habitats.
According to Carleton, the show became so famous and was nominated for multiple awards and won the Parent’s Gold Choice Award, while another show, Zoboomafoo, which was a live-action animated series for kids, won an Emmy Award.
Martin Kratt TV Shows
The 59-year-old is still creating iconic TV shows. his notable work includes, Wild Kratts (2011-present), Zoboomafoo (1999-2001), Kratts’ Creatures (1996), Be the Creature (2003-2007), and Wild Alaska Live (since 2017).