Mahira Khan, Adeel join Sheheryar Munawar’s wedding dance practise

Mahira Khan and Adeel Hussain had surprised Sheheryar Munawar for his wedding dance practices.
The best friend trio worked together on Asim Raza’s hit movie, Ho Mann Jahaan.
On Monday night, Sheheryar dropped multiple pictures from his star-studded dance practice on social media.
Ali Rehman Khan, Momal Sheikh, Asim and Kaifi Khalil were also the part of exciting dance practices.
Last week, Sheheryar released pictures from his qawali night with wife-to-be Maheen Siddiqui.
The groom-to-be penned, “Endless gratitude to our wonderful friends @khan_sonya and @salman_ary for giving us an unforgettable qawwali night! The music, the laughter, and most of all, the joy of having both family and friends together made the evening truly magical.”
“A special thank you to the legendary @officialrfakworld for filling the air with his mesmerizing qawwali, blessing us with soulful music that made this moment even more extraordinary. And to our Friend @mohsin.naveed.ranjha , your exquisite creations added the perfect touch to our celebration,” he noted.
The Parey Hut Love actor added a heart emoji in Mahira and and Adeel Instagarm story.
On the work front, Sheheryar is sharing screen with Ushna Shah in Aye Ishq e Junoon.