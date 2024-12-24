Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner: Who will win more titles in 2025?

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are the top favourites for the Grand Slam in the 2025 season.
According to Sportskeeda, although Novak Djokovic from the Big Three is still in the race, there is a debate about who will win the most titles in the 2025 season.
Both of the tennis players have shown phenomenal performance in the 2024 season and won prominent titles, including Grand Slam.
During an interview with Eurosport, tennis stars Tim Henman, Laura Robson, Mats Wilander, and Alex Corretja have named their favourites for the upcoming season.
Henman said, “I think Alcaraz is going to win more Slams in 2025 than Sinner,” while British tennis player Ronson seconded him and added, “For 2025, I’m going Alcaraz.”
Meanwhile, former world number 1 Wilander came forward in support of the Italian saying, “Jannik Sinner will win more Grand Slams than Carlos Alcaraz. A minimum of two Slams from Mr. Sinner.”
On the other hand, a former Spanish professional has a completely different prediction. He said, “I think they might tie it this year.”
Furthermore, both Sinner and Alcaraz will begin their 2025 bid with the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, the Australian Open, scheduled to begin on Sunday, January 12, 2025.