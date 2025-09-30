Home / Sports

Carlos Alcaraz clinches Japan Open tittle with victory over Taylor Fritz

  • By Fatima Nadeem
World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz won the Japan Open by defeating American player Taylor Fritz in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

This victory gave the Spanish tennis star his eight ATP tittle of the season.

Alcaraz looked completely fine despite the ankle injury scare earlier in the tournament as he managed to break Fritz's serve at crucial moment to win the first set.

In the second set, Fritz needed medical treatment twice for his left thigh which weakened his game and Alcaraz took full advantage by increasing the pressure and taking full control of the match.

Alcaraz has now won 67 matches this season, bringing him closer to Jannik Sinner's 2024 total of 73 wins.

Since his loss to Sinner at Wimbledon in July, Alcaraz has won three consecutive ATP tittles including the Cincinnati Open, US Open and Tokyo Open.

After winning the match, the 22-year-old said, "It's always tough to play Taylor. I'm really grateful to my team. It's my first year coming to Tokyo and it feels like home! I can see how special this tournament is, so thanks to everyone for the support. The fans have been amazing, as per Sky News.

What is the prize money for Japan Open?

Alcaraz won $416,365 for claiming the Tokyo title, more than last year’s champion earned, while runner-up Fritz received $224,035 for his strong performance.

