Jannik Sinner lifts China Open trophy after beating Learner Tien

  By Bushra Saleem
Jannik Sinner defeated Learner Tien to win his first title since Wimbledon at the China Open.

According to Independent, the Italian regained the trophy he lost to Carlos Alcaraz last year with a 6-2 6-2 victory over 19-year-old American Tien, who was playing in his first ATP Tour final.

It is Sinner’s first title on the regular tour this season, with the 24-year-old adding to his Australian Open and Wimbledon crowns a day after Alcaraz lifted his eighth trophy of the season at the Japan Open.

Sinner has only lost one match to a player other than Alcaraz for more than a year and that never looked like changing here, with the top seed breaking serve in the opening game and not looking back.

Tien has beaten Lorenzo Musetti and Daniil Medvedev this week and the match was closer than the scoreline suggested, with the teenager again demonstrating his great potential.

Sinner’s emphatic win was his third title this season, after victories at the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

Sinner may now have a chance to snatch back the top ranking before the season ends after Alcaraz pulled out of the Shanghai Masters injured on Tuesday.

