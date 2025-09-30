Home / Sports

Carlos Alcaraz receives 'special' congratulations message after Japan Open victory

Alcaraz won the Japan Open by defeating American player Taylor Fritz in straight sets

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Carlos Alcaraz receives special congratulations message after Japan Open victory
Carlos Alcaraz receives 'special' congratulations message after Japan Open victory

Real Madrid congratulated World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz on his victory at the Japan Open on Tuesday, September 30.

The club took to his social media account to congratulate Spanish tennis star who is devoted fan of Madrid.

Madrid's congratulatory message read, "Congratulations on your first victory in the Tokyo Tournament, dear Carlos Alcaraz. We Real Madrid fans are delighted with another triumph for the world number 1." 

Alcaraz won the Japan Open by defeating American player Taylor Fritz in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday.

This victory gave the tennis star his eight ATP tittle of the season.

Alcaraz has now won 67 matches this season, bringing him closer to Jannik Sinner's 2024 total of 73 wins.

The 22-year-old is frequently seen at Madrid's games with major club figures.

Alcaraz's recent victory also makes him one of only six players ever to win eight tournaments in a single season, joining Jannik Sinner, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

In 2022, Alcaraz won his first major title at the US Open, becoming the youngest man and the first male teenager in the Open Era to reach the world No. 1 singles ranking, at 19 years, 4 months and 7 days old.  

On the other hand, Real Madrid is scheduled to play against Kairat Almaty in their next Champion League clash.

You Might Like:

Daniil Medvedev retires after heated China Open umpire clash

Daniil Medvedev retires after heated China Open umpire clash
Daniil Medvedev retired from his China Open semi-final after arguing with the umpire

Carlos Alcaraz clinches Japan Open tittle with victory over Taylor Fritz

Carlos Alcaraz clinches Japan Open tittle with victory over Taylor Fritz
Carlos Alcaraz has won three consecutive ATP tittles including the Cincinnati Open and US Open

David Beckham hails Declan Rice following Champions League heroics

David Beckham hails Declan Rice following Champions League heroics
Declan Rice's skills has been compared to David Beckham's famous dead-ball ability

Cristiano Ronaldo's ‘locker room’ truth revealed by former Juventus teammate

Cristiano Ronaldo's ‘locker room’ truth revealed by former Juventus teammate
Former Juventus star spills the tea on Cristiano Ronaldo's nature and true character

Iga Swiatek slams WTA schedule as ‘crazy,’ threatens to skip mandatory events

Iga Swiatek slams WTA schedule as ‘crazy,’ threatens to skip mandatory events
World No. 2 Iga Swiatek decides to prioritise health over rankings amid WTA's packed schedule

Djokovic to ‘fight for trophy’ at Shanghai Masters after US Open heartbreak

Djokovic to ‘fight for trophy’ at Shanghai Masters after US Open heartbreak
Novak Djokovic calls his future title fight with Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz ‘very difficult’

Chris Woakes retires from international cricket after remarkable career

Chris Woakes retires from international cricket after remarkable career
Chris Woakes represented England in 62 Tests, 122 ODIs and 33 T20 matches

Carlos Alcaraz reaches Japan Open final, joins Federer, Nadal in elite record

Carlos Alcaraz reaches Japan Open final, joins Federer, Nadal in elite record
Carlos Alcaraz is aiming to win his eight ATP title of the season, the most by any player this year

Lewis Hamilton mourns loss of his dog Roscoe in emotional tribute

Lewis Hamilton mourns loss of his dog Roscoe in emotional tribute
Lewis Hamilton famous pet Roscoe got seriously ill with pneumonia

When will Neymar return? Santos president Marcelo gives huge update

When will Neymar return? Santos president Marcelo gives huge update
Santos president Marcelo Teixeira shared major update about Neymar Jr's injury with his fans

Rory McIlroy, team Europe get Trump response to 'are you watching?' chant

Rory McIlroy, team Europe get Trump response to 'are you watching?' chant
Trump shows class with 4-word response to team Europe's taunts after Ryder Cup victory

Garbiñe Muguruza's pregnancy announcement gets love from Aryna Sabalenka

Garbiñe Muguruza's pregnancy announcement gets love from Aryna Sabalenka
Former world No. 1 Muguruza announces first pregnancy with a heartfelt social media post