Carlos Alcaraz receives 'special' congratulations message after Japan Open victory

Real Madrid congratulated World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz on his victory at the Japan Open on Tuesday, September 30.
The club took to his social media account to congratulate Spanish tennis star who is devoted fan of Madrid.
Madrid's congratulatory message read, "Congratulations on your first victory in the Tokyo Tournament, dear Carlos Alcaraz. We Real Madrid fans are delighted with another triumph for the world number 1."
Alcaraz won the Japan Open by defeating American player Taylor Fritz in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday.
This victory gave the tennis star his eight ATP tittle of the season.
Alcaraz has now won 67 matches this season, bringing him closer to Jannik Sinner's 2024 total of 73 wins.
The 22-year-old is frequently seen at Madrid's games with major club figures.
Alcaraz's recent victory also makes him one of only six players ever to win eight tournaments in a single season, joining Jannik Sinner, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.
In 2022, Alcaraz won his first major title at the US Open, becoming the youngest man and the first male teenager in the Open Era to reach the world No. 1 singles ranking, at 19 years, 4 months and 7 days old.
On the other hand, Real Madrid is scheduled to play against Kairat Almaty in their next Champion League clash.