Kylian Mbappe aims for ‘five goals’ after scoring hat-trick for Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe has vowed to improve his efficiency in front of goal following Real Madrid’s dominant 5-0 win over Kairat Almaty in the Champions League.
According to beIN Sports, the France forward continued his stellar start to the season with a hat-trick display, opening the scoring with a coolly taken penalty after Franco Mastantuono was fouled in the box by goalkeeper Sherkhan Kalmurza.
He added a second after the break, latching onto Thibaut Courtois’ long goal-kick before cleverly lifting the ball over Kalmurza, before completing his treble with a precision strike into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.
It was Mbappe’s fourth Champions League hat-trick, three of which have come in away games - the joint-most hat-tricks scored away from home in the competition's history, along with Filippo Inzaghi.
Despite the impressive performance, Mbappe insists he could have done even more.
“It's normal that I get angry about mistakes, a player like me with five chances… I want to score five goals and I have to score five goals, that's why Madrid bought me,” he reflected after the match.
“Three is great, but I could have scored more. I'm going to work to be more efficient in front of goal.”
The 26-year-old, who has netted 13 goals across all competitions so far, was quick to assure fans that Tuesday’s emphatic win does not lessen the sting of Real Madrid’s humbling 5-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid last weekend.