Daniil Medvedev retires after heated China Open umpire clash

Daniil Medvedev retired from China Open semi-final against Learner Tien on Tuesday, September 30.
Medvedev, who was suffering from cramps accused umpires of trying to pressure him.
After losing his lead in the second set, Medvedev was struggling to move during the final set but continued playing despite difficulty, as per The Independent.
He then got a warning for "lack of effort" when Tien served an easy ace, prompting Medvedev to look at the umpire and call for the supervisor.
Medvedev argued with the umpire during the China Open match and told him "you don't talk now" while trying to get involved in the discussion with the supervisor.
“You prefer that I retire? Say to the guys and the cameras that you prefer I retire. I’m giving my best effort so why the hell are you saying I’m not giving my best effort. Who are you to decide for me? Who are you? What’s your name?," Medvedev added.
Medvedev continued, “Why is every referee in the world trying to intimidate me? I didn’t say one word. After US Open I’m trying to be good and this guy is doing that?"
The player further added, "I’m supposed to act good? Why are you trying to intimidate me? What’s your problem with me?”
Medvedev then tried to continue the match and won one point but only managed two more games before losing 4-0.
He then shook hands with Tien and the umpire, saying “thanks a lot,” before leaving the court.