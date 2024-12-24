Justin Baldoni loses huge honor amid Blake Lively lawsuit  

Justin Baldoni lands in a never-ending chaos!
The Five Feet Apart director's Women’s Solidarity Award by Vital Voices has been revoked by the non-profit organisation on Monday after Blake Lively sued Baldoni for sexual harassment.
Baldoni was awarded Voices of Solidarity Award, which is present to men, who are courageous and compassionate enough to advocate for women.
The global non-profit organisation, which revoked Baldoni's prestigious honour works to end sexual and domestic violence.
After the news broke of this decision by Vital Voices many netizens turned to X to showcase their reaction.
One user wrote, “They should be embarrassed for giving it to him in the first place.”
Another highlighted the absurdness of making men the centre of female-centric awards, noted, “if our feminist organisations keep centering men, we’re truly [explicit] fr. Why are we giving men awards for not being out and about predators? This is so absurd and beyond me.”
The It Ends With Us actress in her lawsuit has accused the her costar and film's director of sexual harassment and campaigning to “destroy” her reputation.
This update comes as another huge setback to Justin Baldoni as his podcast, The Man Enough's co-host Liz Plank announced her departure from the show after the actor-director was hit with these allegations.