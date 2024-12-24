Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds breaks silence amid Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment last week

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 24, 2024
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence amid Blake Livelys lawsuit against Justin Baldoni
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence amid Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni

Ryan Reynolds has seemingly broken his silence amid his wife Blake Lively's sexual harassment lawsuit against her It Ends with Us costar and director, Justin Baldoni.

The Deadpool and Wolverine actor took to his Instagram account on Monday to share a video to awareness for his and Lively's charity campaign with Sick Kids Hospital with a cryptic message, hinting at difficult times.

In the video, Ryan could be seen dressed in his iconic Deadpool suit, which also featured Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter.

“It's almost Christmas Eve. Last day to donate to @sickkids. @blakelively and I are matching any donation to $500k,” he penned along the video.

Ryan further added, “This organisation is a sanctuary for so many kids and their parents traversing the unimaginable.”

Ryan Reynolds breaks silence amid Blake Livelys lawsuit against Justin Baldoni

In the caption, the Free Guy actor also acknowledged that the campaign video was filmed during a challenging period.

"Thank you @rowlandbb for directing this amazing little piece during a time I really didn't feel like putting the suit on,” he noted.

Ryan Reynold’s post came after Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and retaliation, on Friday, December 20.

WhatsApp introduces in-app document scanning for seamless sharing

WhatsApp introduces in-app document scanning for seamless sharing
Justin Baldoni loses huge honor amid Blake Lively lawsuit

Justin Baldoni loses huge honor amid Blake Lively lawsuit

Ryan Reynolds breaks silence amid Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni

Ryan Reynolds breaks silence amid Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni
'Iron Man' robot helps paraplegics walk again: Watch

'Iron Man' robot helps paraplegics walk again: Watch
Justin Baldoni loses huge honor amid Blake Lively lawsuit
Justin Baldoni loses huge honor amid Blake Lively lawsuit
Bridgit Mendler: From Disney star to evolving artist
Bridgit Mendler: From Disney star to evolving artist
Bridgit Mendler: Charting her own Path in the entertainment industry
Bridgit Mendler: Charting her own Path in the entertainment industry
Ben Affleck makes exciting plans for first Christmas after Jennifer Lopez split
Ben Affleck makes exciting plans for first Christmas after Jennifer Lopez split
Jennifer Aniston reminds fans of Matthew Perry with heartfelt Christmas wish
Jennifer Aniston reminds fans of Matthew Perry with heartfelt Christmas wish
Selena Gomez shows off $1M engagement ring from Benny Blanco in new move
Selena Gomez shows off $1M engagement ring from Benny Blanco in new move
Travis Scott, daughter Stormi share Christmas spirit with generous act
Travis Scott, daughter Stormi share Christmas spirit with generous act
Justin Baldoni's lawyer names ‘two extremely powerful people’ behind threats
Justin Baldoni's lawyer names ‘two extremely powerful people’ behind threats
Christopher Nolan’s new movie: ‘The Odyssey’ inspired by Homer's classics
Christopher Nolan’s new movie: ‘The Odyssey’ inspired by Homer's classics
Jay-Z makes horrifying plan against Diddy amid rape allegation
Jay-Z makes horrifying plan against Diddy amid rape allegation
Reporter who bashed Blake Lively breaks silence on Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Reporter who bashed Blake Lively breaks silence on Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Chris Hemsworth enjoys early morning surf with kids: 'Nothing better'
Chris Hemsworth enjoys early morning surf with kids: 'Nothing better'