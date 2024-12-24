Ryan Reynolds breaks silence amid Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni

Ryan Reynolds has seemingly broken his silence amid his wife Blake Lively's sexual harassment lawsuit against her It Ends with Us costar and director, Justin Baldoni.
The Deadpool and Wolverine actor took to his Instagram account on Monday to share a video to awareness for his and Lively's charity campaign with Sick Kids Hospital with a cryptic message, hinting at difficult times.
In the video, Ryan could be seen dressed in his iconic Deadpool suit, which also featured Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter.
“It's almost Christmas Eve. Last day to donate to @sickkids. @blakelively and I are matching any donation to $500k,” he penned along the video.
Ryan further added, “This organisation is a sanctuary for so many kids and their parents traversing the unimaginable.”
In the caption, the Free Guy actor also acknowledged that the campaign video was filmed during a challenging period.
"Thank you @rowlandbb for directing this amazing little piece during a time I really didn't feel like putting the suit on,” he noted.
Ryan Reynold’s post came after Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and retaliation, on Friday, December 20.